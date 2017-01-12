Albert T. Klyberg – Lincoln

Albert T. Klyberg, a giant among the state's historians and former director of the Rhode Island Historical Society for three decades, died unexpectedly early Tuesday morning at Miriam Hospital.

He was the beloved husband of Beverly (Moores) Klyberg.

Born in Hackensack, N.J., in 1940, he had come to Rhode Island after completing his doctoral courses at the University of Michigan. He served as Executive Director of the Rhode Island Historical Society for 30 years. His contributions were many and widespread, from serving on the Rhode Island Bicentennial Commission to teaching courses at the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, Providence College, and Bryant University.

In 2014, when he was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame, his friend Patrick Conley wrote of him, "In 1981, Al received a presidential appointment to the National Museum Services Board, and in 1986 received a Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Rhode Island College. He was an incorporator of the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, the managing developer of the Museum of Work and Culture in Woonsocket, the author of several influential books and articles about Rhode Island, and a board member of numerous historical organizations in Providence and the Blackstone Valley."

In recent years, he served as park historian for the Department of Environmental Management and directed the Kelly House Museum that sits across the canal and river from his Lincoln home.

An active member of Calvin Presbyterian Church, Cumberland, he served on various committees, was an elder, and was always willing to devote his time and energy to the maintenance and development of the church.

Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Kimberly G. Klyberg of Washington, D.C.; one son, Kevin C. Klyberg of Warwick; two sisters, Nancy Peternith of Ramsey, N.J., and Laura Perrius of Clifton, N.J.; and three grandchildren, Graham, Rowen, and William Klyberg.

His funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. in Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Memorial Garden at the Church.

Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Museum of Work & Culture, 42 South Main Street, Woonsocket.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to a historical agency, or to Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, Cumberland, R.I. 02864 would be appreciated.