Joseph Conrad Pado – Virginia

Joseph Conrad Pado, age 80, passed away on Jan. 7, 2017, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va.

He was born on July 25, 1936, in Boston, Mass., to the late Theodore Alexander and Mary Frances (Jamros) Pado.

After Joe graduated from Cumberland High School in Cumberland R.I., he joined the Army and spent three years in Beppu, Japan and Fort Campbell, Ky. He served 30 years with the U.S. Department of State and its Foreign Service, where he was stationed in Karachi, Pakistan; The Hague, Netherlands; Kathmandu, Nepal; Montreal, Canada; Rome, Italy and Washington, D.C., before retiring in 1995. Post-retirement, he lived in Vienna Va., Denver Colo., and most recently in Haymarket, Va. Joe loved to travel and experience foreign cultures, play golf and bridge, attend concerts, the symphony and opera, and read substantive books. Most of all, he enjoyed following his children and grandchildren in their lives.

Predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Felice Blazin and Frances Francoeur; one brother, Henry Pado.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Melinda (McIntosh) Pado, of Haymarket, Va.; three children, Darlene Gail Pado of Seattle, Wash., Mark Joseph Pado of Waterford, Va., and Darren Edwin Pado and wife, Catherine, of Haymarket, Va.; four grandchildren, Langley Grace Pado, Blagen Maclean Pado, Keegan Christopher Pado and Gannon Alexander Pado; one brother, Francis Theodore Pado of Bristol, R.I.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, Va. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 23331 Sam Fred Road, Middleburg, VA 20117 with Rev. Christopher D. Murphy officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Joseph C. Pado.

Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com .