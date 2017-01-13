Onofrio A. “Tony” Pagnozzi – Smithfield

Onofrio A. “Tony” Pagnozzi, 84, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Brookdale of Smithfield. He was the devoted husband of the late Sarah Elizabeth (Garceau) Pagnozzi. They had been married for 57 years.

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Alfonso and Antonietta ( Borelli ) Pagnozzi. He was co-owner of Pagnozzi Plumbing and Heating Company of Smithfield. He served as the Plumbing Inspector for the town of Smithfield, and been a member of the Plumbing and Mechanical Association. He was a member of the Smithfield YMCA and served on their Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Smithfield Lions Club, and the Smithfield Republican Town Committee. He spent many winters in Port Charlotte, Fla., and many summers in Narragansett. He was a member of Triggs Golf Course in Providence. He was a faithful communicant of St. Philip Church.

Tony was an avid football player during his youth, playing for Central High School earning All Division Honors. He was also an All-State wrestler. As an adult, his passion for sports found an outlet in sponsoring and coaching in Smithfield youth sports leagues. In his spare time Tony loved to bowl and enjoyed many afternoons watching thoroughbred horse racing.

He is survived by his beloved children, Michael Pagnozzi and his wife, Diana, of Johnston; Gary Pagnozzi of Johnston; Lori Bennett and her husband, Michael, of Charlestown; Kerri Courtemanche and her husband, Henry, of Smithfield; and Jeffrey Pagnozzi and his wife, Laura, of Scituate; as well as his six grandchildren, Kristen Gabriele, Michelle Costa, Mario Pagnozzi, Joseph Pagnozzi, Abigail Pagnozzi and Sydney Pagnozzi; and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, TJ, Gia and Rielle. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Pagnozzi of Cranston.

His funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, at 8:30 a.m. from the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. at St. Philip Church, Greenville. Burial will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of RI, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.