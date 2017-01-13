Blackstone man arrested in connection with murder of 83-year-old father

BLACKSTONE – A 48-year-old Blackstone man was picked up by police in New Jersey this week as a suspect in murder of his 83-year-old father.

Glenn Armstrong of 36 Summer St. was arrested in Mount Laurel, N.J, following a manhunt on Thursday.

Armstrong was named a person of interest after the body of his father, Walter Armstrong, was found in the home the two men shared. Police said they believed the suspect had left town driving his father's vehicle – a 1995 Chevrolet S10. According to reports, that truck ran out of gas in the area of Mount Laurel.

He was taken into custody without incident in a hotel parking lot, on a Massachusetts warrant for failing to submit DNA.

Police said Friday that they'd had prior dealing with Armstrong, including an incident in 1994 in which he went to prison for threatening to kill President Bill Clinton.