Woonsocket man arrested for possession of $30,000 in cocaine
1/13/2017
WOONSOCKET – A city man was arrested this week for possession of some $30,000 worth of cocaine.
Dennys Mitchell, 25 was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9 by Woonsocket police.
According to officers, the incident began with a motor vehicle stop, followed by a brief pursuit and a struggle to arrest the suspect.
He was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, felony assault, obstructing, resisting arrest, DUI, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while in possession of a controlled substance.