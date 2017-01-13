Woonsocket school closes due to 'noro-like virus'

WOONSOCKET – A city school will remain closed until Thursday of next week due to a "Noro-like Virus" according to a post on Friday, Jan. 13 on Rhode Island Broadcasters Network.

Globe Park Elementary School will be closed through Wednesday, following advice from department physician Dr. Peter Yasigian, according to Supt. Patrick McGee.

McGee said 17 students were sent home from the school on Friday with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea. An additional 90 students were home sick – roughly double the normal amount – as well as 20 staff members.

"Dr. Yasigian recommended we give everyone about five days," said McGee.

McGee said the problem does not seem to have affected the district's other schools.

"We double-checked our other buildings. As this point it does not look like it's a concern," he said. "I think it's just being spread among the students."

McGee noted that while they were uncertain if it was actually the noro-virus, a maintenance crew will be giving building a thorough cleaning and disinfecting this weekend.

Earlier this week, the Rhode Island Department of Health warned that such viral illnesses were on the rise, triggering the state's requirement for unvaccinated healthcare workers in hospitals and many other types of health facilities to wear surgical masks.

Considered highly contagious, norovirus is spread from either an infected person, or via contaminated food or water. Symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting and typically last between one and three days.

The school is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 19.