Cumberland's Ribeiro is drafted in second round of NWSL Draft

FC Kansas City selects UConn All-American, former CHS All-Stater with 17th overall pick

It was “a dream come true” for Stephanie Ribeiro on Thursday afternoon, as the 2012 graduate of Cumberland High and two-time All-American striker on the University of Connecticut women’s soccer team was selected in the second round (with the 17th overall pick) of the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) Draft by FC Kansas City.

“To have the opportunity to play professionally is a dream come true,” Ribeiro said on Saturday morning. “But my journey doesn't end here. I need to prove myself at this level and continue to work hard to achieve success.”

Ribeiro, who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications, will head into the professional ranks with an impressive resume that includes the All-American First-Team honors she received last month after earning Third-Team recognition as a junior.

The 11th player in the program’s history to reach the 100-point milestone in her career (notching 37 goals and 29 assists), Ribeiro was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year this past year after leading both her team and the country in points (56), as she scored 21 goals and added 14 assists in just 23 games.

Ribeiro was joined in the second round by one of her UConn teammates, midfielder Rachel Hill, who was drafted three spots ahead of her by the Portland Thorns.

“It was great seeing Rachel's name pop up on the screen,” offered Ribeiro. “Portland is lucky to have her.”

Like Ribeiro, Hill is a two-time All-American and 100-point scorer, and the duo helped lead the Huskies to their second American Athletic Conference championship and regular-season title in three years, as well as the team’s third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

“This season alone was incredible,” added Ribeiro. “All the success UConn soccer has had over the years wouldn't have been possible without the team. I’ve had the opportunity to play next to some pretty amazing girls that I'm now able to call my best friends.”

Ribeiro is currently training on the Huskies’ campus because “it makes the most sense to stay (at UConn). Everything I could possibly need is in one place. We have great facilities and coaches, so it was the most logical decision.”

During her career at Cumberland High, Ribeiro was a three-time All-State selection who also earned All-New England honors her senior year. Ribeiro was named the Clippers' MVP her junior and senior seasons, and she graduated with 105 goals, the most by a Cumberland High player since Lindsay Cunningham netted 118 from 2001-04.