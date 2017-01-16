Stephanie A. Siczewicz – Woonsocket

Stephanie A. Siczewicz, age 92, died peacefully on January 11, 2017, at The Holiday Retirement Home in Manville, R.I.

Born February 23, 1924, the daughter of Jakob and Marya (Stadnik) Siczewicz, Stephanie lived most of her life in the Woonsocket area, residing with her beloved sister, Frances.

Stephanie received her undergraduate and master’s degrees in education from Rhode Island College and taught in the Woonsocket school system for almost 40 years. Stephanie traveled throughout the U.S. and worldwide. She was an active member of the Woonsocket Senior Center and YMCA and loved swimming, reading, and gardening.

Stephanie, a devout Roman Catholic, was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and a daily communicant of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church. She was a member of the Third Order of St. Dominic, Providence College Chapter, and of the Orchard Lake Ladies Auxiliary.

Stephanie was predeceased by her siblings, Frances, Helen Kenworthy, Michael, and John. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral was held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Woonsocket, Burial was at the parish cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.

The family is thankful to the staff at the Holiday, who lovingly and compassionately cared for Stephanie.

