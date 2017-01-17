Marjorie A. Fogarty – Cumberland

Marjorie A. Fogarty, 76, of Cumberland, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017, at home.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William and Rosamond (Fleming) Fogarty. She resided in Cumberland for the past five years, previously residing in San Fransisco and Boston.

She was employed as a nurse practitioner in Boston and a nurse in San Francisco.

Miss Fogarty leaves her sister, Rosamond Kehoe, and her husband, John Kimball Kehoe, of Spring, Texas; her neices Megan Kehoe of Spring, Texas, and Nancy Kehoe Williams of Plano, Texas; as well as her dearest friend, Mary Maloney, of Cape Cod.

A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 9 a.m., from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aidan Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted.

Directions/Guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com