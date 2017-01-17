Robert Eugene Joseph – Lincoln

Robert Eugene Joseph passed away on January 16, 2017, at home, in the arms of his beloved wife of 54 years, Joan (Duarte) Joseph.

He had been joined by numerous relatives and friends celebrating his 80th birthday on January 5.

Robert was born in Providence, a son of the late Daniel and Mary (Tavares) Joseph. He was a graduate of Hope High School and earned an associate’s degree from Johnson & Wales University, and lived most of his adult life in the town of Lincoln.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, stationed in Thule, Greenland. He was a member of the International Longshoremen’s Association, Local 1329, Providence.

Robert and Joan recently lost their only child, daughter Tracey Carrasco, after a long illness.

Besides his wife, Robert is survived by a son-in-law, Enrique Carrasco, of Lincoln; one brother, Eugene Joseph, of East Providence; two sisters, Beverly Joseph of Cranston, and Carol Gomes of Providence, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Daniel Joseph, Jr. and the late Ronald Joseph.

Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of a Requiem Eucharist on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at 10 a.m. in Christ Church, 1643 Lonsdale Avenue, Lincoln. Burial will take place in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Christ Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated.

For directions and guest book, visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.