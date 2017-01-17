Bill would require teaching on how to respond to police

PROVIDENCE – Rep. Joseph McNamara, of House District 19, Cranston and Warwick, has introduced legislation that would require driver’s education courses to include lessons on what drivers should do if pulled over by a law enforcement officer.

The bill would require driver's instruction courses and tests to include instruction and information on a driver’s responsible conduct during a traffic stop.

“Anytime you’re pulled over by a police officer, it can be very stressful, regardless of the reason,” said McNamara, chairman of the House Committee on Health, Education and Welfare. “Knowing the proper protocol of a traffic stop, including how to respond, act courteously and provide the proper information, will serve to make the traffic stop less difficult. I think it will protect both the driver and officer by avoiding a lot of problems. Law enforcement officers know what they want to see — window rolled down, hands on wheel, no sudden movements — new and young drivers would benefit by learning this as well.”

The legislation, co-sponsored by Rep. Grace Diaz, of House District 11, Providence, Gregg Amore, of District 65, East Providence, William O’Brien, of District 54, North Providence, and Mia Ackerman, of District 45, Cumberland, Lincoln, has been referred to the House Health, Education and Welfare Committee.