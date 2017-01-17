Best in R.I.? Saints rule Hawks, 71-46

Wilson helps SRA boys remain D-I’s lone unbeaten team

PAWTUCKET – Last Friday night, St. Raphael Academy’s Alumni Hall was packed to the gills for the Saints’ Division I showdown against defending state champion Bishop Hendricken, and the host Saints rose to the occasion and ran away with a 71-46 win that maintained their status as the league’s lone unbeaten team.

“It’s a big win,” SRA head coach Tom “Saar” Sorrentine said after watching his team improve to 7-0 in the league and 10-0 overall, while the Hawks dipped to 5-2. “(Hendricken) has been ruling basketball for a while. It was a good test for us.”

Fans sat or stood where they could around the court for this showdown, which saw SRA senior guard Peter Wilson on fire throughout the night despite being guarded by last season’s Gatorade player of the year, junior guard Justin Mazzulla. Wilson scored a game-high 25 points that saw him hit four three-pointers and go 3-for-5 from the line and 8-for-12 from the field.

Eight different players scored for the Saints, with two other starters being in double digits. Willie Washington also scored 14 points and Trevante Jones added a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

“Peter (Wilson) had a great game,” Sorrentine said. “(Hendricken) was trying to key on him, and they had Mazzulla on him most of the time. Tre has been big for us all the time, and Jay Juan (Hayes) and Willie did a good job handling the team out front. We have some good, complementary guys. It’s not about one guy, it’s about a lot of guys.”

The crowd was into the game from the beginning as the duel began, but the Saints quickly left no doubt as to why they are in first place in the Division I-North. The Saints went on a 10-2 run in the opening minutes to take a 13-4 lead, and after the Hawks got back into the game with a three-pointer by Jalen Watson, the Saints went on another run, this time scoring 10 straight points.

At halftime, the Saints owned a 38-16 lead, and they kept up the pressure in the second half and didn’t allow Hendricken back in the game. Mazzulla ended up leading the Hawks with 23 points, but he was called for his fourth foul in the second half and had to be careful the rest of the way.

“We wanted to stop Mazzulla,” Sorrentine added. “I don’t know if we did that, but we wanted to pressure the ball and we wanted to get out and run. We’re pretty quick and we got to execute on offense, but we were concentrating on our defense. That’s what gets us going.”

The Saints, who have won all of their D-I games by 13 or more points, experienced another huge challenge on Tuesday night at they traveled to North Kingstown to face the Skippers, who came into the week with a 6-1 record that led the Division I-South.

“We just have to take it one game at a time,” added Sorrentine, whose team will also host South Kingstown on Thursday at 7 p.m.