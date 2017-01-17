Community invited to lend voice to hiring of public safety director

PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien and the Public Safety Director Search Committee are seeking input from the community on what they would like to see in the city’s next public safety director.

A neighborhood meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center, 210 West Ave.

All are welcome to provide input on the attributes, experiences, priorities, and goals of the next public safety director. The director will oversee police, fire, and emergency management.