Shea stops BVP, falls to NP in D-III action

Girls’ basketball team takes 6-1 league record into Wednesday night’s game against Davies

PAWTUCKET – RIIL newcomer Blackstone Valley Prep gave Shea High a run for its money in their Division III girls’ basketball game last Thursday night, but the Raiders stepped up their play in the second half and took a 48-27 victory that raised their Division III-Central record to 6-0.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, they suffered their first league loss on Monday night by dropping a 32-29 decision on the road to North Providence that saw Shea score just 10 second-half points and the Cougars outshoot the Raiders from the free-throw line, 12-1.

The Raiders’ offensive struggles were also evident in their game against the Pride. Baskets were few and hard to come by during the start of this contest, but while the Raiders struggled, the Pride were able to sink their shots and break out to a 5-0 lead.

Shea managed to come back with the next five points, and after BVP took a 9-7 lead, the Raiders finished the half with a 12-point run that gave them the lead for good.

“We went back to one-on-one, not passing the ball and not running any offense at all,” Shea head coach John Lickert added. “We got behind, but our defense was still there, and then we started to make some shots. But overall, that’s the worst we’ve played all year.”

The Raiders shot six three-pointers in the game, with three each from sophomore Ashley Torres, who scored a game-high 15 points, and senior captain Nichole Taylor, who added 12 and saw her first three-pointer break a 9-9 tie. Freshman Yasmine Santos also tossed in 10 points.

The Pride, who have no seniors on their eight-player roster, got as close as five points (27-22) to the lead in the second half. They received 12 points from junior co-captain Marcy Marchand and seven from freshman Sole Miranda.

Those two players, as well as sophomore Dalayisha Moore, are from Pawtucket.

The Pride have not won any of their six games this winter, but their aggressive play on both sides of the court clearly made an impression on Lickert.

“You have to give (BVP) credit,” Lickert said. “If they play like that, then they should win some games. But tonight, it was a big rivalry. Everyone knows everyone. They hustled for 32 minutes and played better than us tonight, but we just happened to come out on the good end.”

Lickert used a smaller lineup against the Pride because he had some players who were out sick, including two seniors, Lauryn Johnson and Zenaida Gomes. But he also said that his team had no excuses, saying they won, but missed too many easy shots.

“We have to make shots,” Lickert said. “We must have missed 20-25 layups. We tried to shoot over people that were bigger than us instead of (passing to) a girl with a wide open set shot. We forced too much tonight, but when we settled down and actually started moving the ball, we got some good looks.”

The Raiders, who are 8-3 overall, were back in action with a three-game week that includes a crossover game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at home against Davies, which is tied for first place in Division III-North with a 4-2 record, and a matchup on Friday at 7 p.m. at North Smithfield.