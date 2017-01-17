Wyatt escapee indicted

PROVIDENCE – A federal grand jury in Providence on Tuesday indicted James Morales, 35, with escape from the custody of the attorney general, announced U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha.

It is alleged in the indictment that on Dec. 31, Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls. After a massive manhunt, Morales was captured on Jan. 5 in Somerville, Mass. by Massachusetts State Police. He was returned to federal custody.

Morales is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m.

Escape from the custody of the Attorney General is punishable by statutory penalties of up to five years imprisonment followed by up to three years supervised release and a fine as much as $250,000.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Vilker.