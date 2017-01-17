Omer E. Turcotte – Woonsocket

Omer E. Turcotte, 87, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15, at The Holiday in Manville. He is the beloved husband for 62 years of Muriel (Deshaies) Turcotte. Born in Woonsocket on Jan. 4, 1930, he is the son of the late Severin and Bernadette (Jalette) Turcotte.

He is the loving father of Claire I. Roy and her husband, Arthur, of Woonsocket. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Dr. Jessica Roy, Jeffrey Roy and his fiancée, Amanda George, and Jennifer Roy and her fiancé, Matthew Joyal, and many nieces and nephews. He is the brother of Evelyn Pincince and her husband, Edward, of Woonsocket, and the late Albert, Leo, Arthur, Edgar and Omer Turcotte.

He was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket and had worked at Bonte Spinning, French Worsted which he was a union steward, and ACS Industries. Omer was self-employed with his cleaning service for many local doctors until the age of 83 retiring due to illness.

He was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church and a Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus in North Smithfield.

He was a United Sates Army Korean War Veteran attaining the rank of Corporal and received the Army Occupation Medal (Japan), UN Service Medal, and Korean Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars.

He had a passion for the Boston Bruins, Patriots and Red Sox. He was of fan of Mount Saint Charles Hockey. He enjoyed cribbage that was taught to him by his father and has passed on to his granddaughter Jen. He was an active presence in the daily lives of Jessica, Jeff and Jenn. He will be greatly missed.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 9 a.m. from Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, Mass., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, R.I. Visiting hours are 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Omer E. Turcotte to the Mount Saint Charles Hockey Arena, Attn: Donald Demers, 800 Logee Street, Woonsocket, RI 02895 would be appreciated.

To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com .