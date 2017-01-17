Woonsocket couple arrested for assaulting each other

WOONSOCKET – Boyfriend and girlfriend Jeremy Virella, 23, and Ashley Alvira, 26, both of Woonsocket, were each arrested for felony domestic assault, according to Woonsocket police.

Alvira allegedly stabbed Virella, who suffered injuries but was expected to survive. Virella allegedly struck Alvira with a snow shovel. It wasn’t clear who attacked first.

Police initially used a Facebook post about the incident to poke fun at the couple, saying, “we do not believe that the greeting card companies will look to these two for inspiration for the upcoming Valentine’s Day,” but that post was later edited after several people questioned whether it made light of domestic violence.

“Edited to remove humor. Our intent was not to make light of domestic violence,” states the updated version. “Our arrest rates for this crime show otherwise.”