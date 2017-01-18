Clippers’ Drezek, Lions’ Andrews earn two medals at East Coast Invitational

PROVIDENCE – Cumberland High’s Ben Drezek and Lincoln High’s Samantha Andrews were among the track and field athletes that captured multiple medals at last Saturday’s East Coast Invitational at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

Drezek led the Clippers by placing third in the boys’ mile in a 4:28.03 time and running the second leg on the 4x800 relay team of Ryan Mardo, Dan Collard, and Nate Rogers that took fifth in 8:47.45.

Andrews, meanwhile, shined in the throwing events by finishing third in the girls’ 20-pound weight throw (48-10.5) and sixth in the shot put (35-5.75).

Lincoln’s Evan Grivers also earned a medal by placing fifth in the shot put (48-3.5), as did the Cumberland boys’ shuttle hurdles relay team of Chris Choquette, Noah Key, Nate Mello, and Nick Mathers that finished sixth in 34.83 seconds.

Just missing out on medals were Choquette (55-meter hurdles, 7.94 seconds) and the sprint medley relay squad of Jack Anderson, Mike Nocera, Matt Remavich, and Cole Cayer (4:07.44), which both placed seventh.

Lincoln also saw three other athletes place in the top 12 of their throwing events: Grivers (9th, 25-pound weight throw, 54-10.25), Maggie Tarmey (11th, girls’ weight throw, 43-5.5), and Garrett Doyle (11th, boys’ shot, 42-8.5). The Cumberland girls’ team’s top finishers were Julianne Ross (13th, long jump, 15-11.5) and Colleen Enestvedt (14th, 800, 2:33.08).