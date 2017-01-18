Cumberland Rec schedules winter sports programs at Wellness Center

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Recreation Department will be offering four youth winter sports programs that will take place on Saturdays, beginning on Jan. 28, at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center.

The programs will also meet on Feb. 4 and 25, as well as March 4, 11, and 18.

A volleyball camp for students in grades 5-8 will be held from 3 to 4 p.m., and an instructional lacrosse camp for students in grades 5-8 will take place from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. The fee to participate is $25.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., a track and field program for children ages 3-10 will be held, and the fee is $10, and from 7 to 9 p.m., there will be an “open gym” session for students in grades 6-8, with that fee being $2 per week. Basketball, dodgeball, volleyball, and soccer will be among the sports offered.

Space is limited. To register, contact the Recreation Department at 334-9996.