Don’t count out Cumberland!

Young wrestling team boasts 9-1 record, Marshfield tournament title

CUMBERLAND – Every once in a while, Cumberland head wrestling coach Steve Gordon will hop on the internet and take a peek at what folks are saying about his sport and the high school teams around the state on the Rhode Island Wrestling ProBoards forum website.

He’s seen a lot of items posted about his Division I opponents, mostly Ponaganset, La Salle, Coventry, Pilgrim, and defending state champion Bishop Hendricken, but when it comes to his team ...

“I don’t see Cumberland anywhere,” Gordon said. “Nobody’s really saying anything about us. We know that nobody knows a lot of the names we have here, and that’s fine with me. I like to be a sleeper, and I wouldn’t count us out of anything because we have a pretty solid lineup all the way through.”

The veteran coach, who is in his 49th season as the Clippers’ boss, took a few minutes during a break in his quad-meet against Mount Hope, East Providence, and Westerly on Monday morning at the Clippers’ Wellness Center to talk about his team, which despite being fairly young, sports a 9-1 record, as well as the championship trophy from the 38-team Marshfield (Mass.) Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.

How young are the Clippers this winter? Four freshmen are featured among the top seven weight classes, as well as four sophomores, two of them newcomers to Gordon’s lineup.

“My first two weights are freshmen,” said Gordon. “Last year, we had no lightweights. This year, we’re loaded with lightweights, and we’re getting more next year. My two middleweights, my 138 and 145, are also freshmen, and it’s tough to be that young and wrestle in those weight classes in this league. They’re taking their beatings, but they are also winning some matches.”

The top seniors back from last year’s team are 152-pounder Noah Tougas, a four-year starter who placed fourth in the 138-pound class at last February’s state championship meet, 170-pounder Jack Hayes, and 160-pounder Malik Sangare and 285-pounder Aaron Wilcox, who both finished fifth at last year’s state meet.

Another senior, 120-pounder Kam Porcaro, is back with the Clippers after sitting out last season, and junior 132-pounder Jeremy Batista has also rejoined the squad.

Two sophomores are also back in the lineup, Kaream Sangare (195 pounds) and Jaylen Reynolds (220), and the newcomers are sophomores Cam Faria (126) and Adam Kulacz (182) and freshmen Colby Reilly (106), Dom Passanante (113), Matt Maguire (138), and Tyler Shaw (145).

“Our middle school program is loaded,” Gordon said when he talked about his freshmen. “Andrew Gibbons at McCourt Middle School and Steve Gorman at North Cumberland Middle School do a phenomenal job.”

Speaking of phenomenal jobs, that’s what the Clippers did before 2016 came to a close at the Marshfield tournament. Nine Clippers pocketed medals, with Tougas taking home a silver medal and Wilcox, Reynolds, Hayes, and Kareem Sangare earning bronzes to help Cumberland score 226 points, 5 1/2 more than runner-up Hingham, Mass.

Last weekend, the Clippers welcomed 18 other schools from three states to their John D. Gorman Memorial Tournament at the Wellness Center, and again, their depth paid off as they took second place with 192.5 points, just 2 1/2 behind New Milford High, which is the second-ranked team in Connecticut.

Twelve wrestlers placed in the top five of their weight classes, with Wilcox winning the 285-pound championship, Malik Sangare and Hayes adding second-place finishes, and Reynolds, Batista, and Porcaro placing third.

“We had the second, third, and seventh-ranked teams in Connecticut here, and we came in second by 2 1/2 points,” said Gordon, whose team also placed fourth at the extra-tough Spartan Wrestling Tournament two weekends ago in Sanford, Maine. “We have a lot of kids scoring points. You always hope to push in finalists, but you need the kids in the back to score points in order to win a tournament.”

As for the Division I dual-meet season, the Clippers, who have posted at least a dozen victories in each of the last 12 years, quietly took over first place in the Division I-North standings on Monday by cruising past Mount Hope, 61-6, East Providence, 73-4, and Westerly, 60-21, but the schedule promises to get awfully challenging over the next few weeks.

“There’s a lot of parity in this league,” said Gordon. “Ponaganset has a really strong team, and we have them next Wednesday. That’s going to be a wild match. North Kingstown’s tough, Pilgrim beat us (40-24 on Dec. 21), and South Kingstown’s also very good and we’ll have them on our Senior Night. And we’re waiting for them. Two years in a row, they snuck by us, so we owe them.”

Those four teams, as well as the Clippers, figure to be serious players in the battle for the state championship on the final weekend of February at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, and La Salle, Coventry, and Chariho could also be in the hunt.

“It’s going to be a really interesting state tournament,” noted Gordon. “It really is, and it’s good for wrestling. There’s going to be a lot of good teams there, but I think we’re going to be right there with them.

“Right now, we’re really happy with the way things are going. The kids are working hard and they’re focused, so we’ll see what happens.”