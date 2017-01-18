NWSL’s FC Kansas City drafts Cumberland's Ribeiro

UConn All-American, former Clippers’ All-Stater is chosen with 17th overall pick

Less than two months after completing a spectacular All-American career with the University of Connecticut women’s soccer team, Cumberland native Stephanie Ribeiro is anxiously awaiting the next step in her career – the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 2012 graduate of Cumberland High and two-time All-American striker for the Huskies saw a dream come true last Thursday when she was selected in the second round (with the 17th overall pick) of the NWSL Draft by FC Kansas City, and the former CHS standout has been floating on Cloud Nine ever since the phone call she received that day from FC Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

“I heard from (Andonovski) right before my name popped up on the screen,” recalled Ribeiro. “He asked me if I was watching the draft and waiting for my name to be called. I told him I was watching it with my family and that I was hoping it would get called soon, and then he said, ‘Well, I just submitted your name and it will pop up in about 30 seconds.’

“I can’t even begin to explain what I was feeling after he was done talking. I walked back into the room with my family to tell them Kansas City just submitted my name, and I didn’t even finish my sentence before everyone started screaming with joy. Seeing their reaction made it feel 100 times better. I don’t think my mom’s stopped smiling since the draft. She told me she’s had to take a step back a couple times to realize that her daughter just made it professionally. And don’t even get me started with my aunts, uncles, and cousins. My family all helped make this experience unforgettable.”

The experience of playing professionally for FC Kansas City, which won the NWSL championship in 2014 and ‘15, also promises to be an unforgettable one for Ribeiro, who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications and will head to the NWSL with an impressive resume that includes the All-American First-Team honor she received last month after earning Third-Team recognition as a junior.

“To have the opportunity to play professionally is a dream come true,” said Ribeiro, who received an email from Andonovski on Sunday with a fitness packet and a brief message about the preseason, which will begin in early March. “My uncle is always giving me influential one-liners, and he said to me, ‘Steph, now you have to work twice as hard.’ Obviously, that’s a given, but his words have stuck with me. It’s like he put everything into perspective for me with just one sentence, and it made me realize my journey doesn’t end here. I need to prove myself at this level and continue to work hard to achieve success.”

Hard work has certainly paid off for Ribeiro in becoming the 11th player in the Huskies’ history to reach the 100-point milestone in her career (with 37 goals and 29 assists). Ribeiro was also named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year this past season after leading both her team and the nation in points (56), as she scored 21 goals and added 14 assists in just 23 games.

Fueled by a talented cast that included Ribeiro and midfielder Rachel Hill, who was also a two-time All-American and 100-point scorer that was drafted three spots ahead of Ribeiro by the Portland Thorns, the Huskies won their second American Athletic Conference title and regular-season crown in three years, as well as earned their third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

“This season was incredible,” said Ribeiro. “All the success UConn soccer has had over the years wouldn’t have been possible without the team. I’ve had the opportunity to play next to some pretty amazing girls that I’m now able to call my best friends.”

Even though she’s picked up her degree, Ribeiro has remained at Storrs to continue her training on the Huskies’ campus because “it makes the most sense to stay (at UConn). Everything I could possibly need is in one place. We have great facilities and coaches, so it was the most logical decision.”

During her magnificent career at Cumberland High, Ribeiro was a three-time All-State selection who also earned All-New England honors her senior year. Ribeiro was named the Clippers’ MVP her junior and senior seasons, and she graduated with 105 goals, the most by a CHS player since Lindsay Cunningham netted 118 from 2001-04.

Local fans will be able to take a short drive to see Ribeiro and FC Kansas City in action when the team visits the Boston Breakers this season at Harvard University’s Jordan Field in Allston, Mass., which is located next to Harvard Stadium on the banks of the Charles River. The NWSL schedule is expected to be announced in mid-February.