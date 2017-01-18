Rosenthal completes Eagle Scout project

LINCOLN – Life Scout Marc Rosenthal, 15, of Lincoln, and a member of Troop 1 Manville, completed his Eagle Scout service project at Northern Lincoln Elementary School in October.

Rosenthal, along with 36 adults, Scouts, friends, and family members, removed overgrown rhododendrons from the entranceway of the school, replacing them with low-maintenance shrubs and perennials that he selected with the assistance of Epic Creations Landscaping.

They also mulched flower beds, powerwashed the school sign, and gave the lettering a coat of red paint.

Rosenthal, a sophomore at Lincoln High School, raised money for the project with a car wash at Hunter Insurance, along with donations from Navigant Credit Union and Smithfield Peat.