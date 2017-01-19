Barbara A. (Schenck) Ford – Smithfield

Barbara A. (Schenck) Ford, 81, passed away with her loving family by her side, Thursday, January 12, 2017. She was the wife of the late George T. Ford. A lifelong Smithfield resident, she was a daughter of the late J. Alfred and Dorothy S. (Johnson) Schenck.

Mrs. Ford was an assembler for the former Mine Safety Appliances for many years before retiring in 1997. She then worked as a school bus monitor in the town of Smithfield for over 10 years before retiring in 2015. She will always be remembered as a loving, caring and giving lady.

She was the mother of Patricia A. Beauchemin and stepmother of G. Thomas Ford, both of Smithfield. She was the sister of Elaine Magaw, Alfred, Robert and Roger Schenck, and the late Dorothy Reynolds and Audrey A. Schenck. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Adrienne, Brenda, Derek, Brandon and four great-granddaughters.

The funeral was held Jan. 16 at the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville. Burial was private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.

For condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com .