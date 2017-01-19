Former State Rep. Palumbo arrested

State Police have announced the arrest of Peter Palumbo, age 54, a former member of the House of Representatives representing District 16 in Cranston, for embezzling money from his campaign finance fund.

This investigation by members of the Financial Crimes Unit, with the help of the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, was initiated as a result of an audit conducted by the Board of Elections into Palumbo's campaign finances. The Board of Elections audit revealed that Palumbo was not accounting for approximately $59,000 in cash withdrawals from the campaign funds. A further review revealed that Palumbo withdrew about $16,000 from ATMs at seven different casinos around the country over the course of five years.

Palumbo was arrested Thursday morning on an affidavit/arrest warrant for embezzlement and filing a false document with a public official. After processing at State Police Headquarters, Palumbo was to be transported and arraigned at Sixth Division District Court in Providence.