Joseph D. Hersey – Millis, Mass.

Joseph D. Hersey, 92, passed away Jan. 8, 2017. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Spencer) Hersey. Born in Newport, R.I., he was the son of the late Julius Hersey and the late Dorothy (Davidson) Brandon.

Mr. Hersey was a WWII Navy veteran. He was an electrical engineer and the owner of the former Industrionics Co., Millis, Mass. He studied electrical engineering at Brown University and was a volunteer, teaching science at the Millis Elementary and Middle Schools. Joe Hersey was known for his humor and telling stories to young and old alike. He wrote and published many books, some autobiographical, others humorous, some educational, some books for children, and others faith-based. His adult life was dedicated to loving Jesus Christ and helping those around him to love Jesus as well. He always strived to champion those who were hurting and struggling, and to show the Love of Christ and the Hope of the Lord Jesus in every situation.

He is survived by his children, Joseph D. Hersey, Jr. of Silver Spring, Md., Susan E. Guilmain of Smithfield, Rev. Bruce D. Hersey of Lake Luzerne, N.Y., and Lynn A. Hersey of Broken Arrow, Okla. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday, April 1, 2017, at 1 p.m. in Crossway Church, 282 Summer St., Franklin, Mass., 02038.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Crossway Church or New England Aftercare Ministries, PO Box 136, Framingham, MA 01704 will be appreciated.

Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com .