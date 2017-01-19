Pawtucket police arrest alleged heroin dealer

PAWTUCKET – Police have arrested a man they say was selling heroin out of his home near the Oak Grove Cemetery.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, members of the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit carried out a court-ordered search at 244 Cottage St. targeting the illegal distribution of heroin. Eugene McLain, a resident of the second floor, was taken into custody. McLain will be charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a common nuisance and violation of a no contact order. McLain will be arraigned on Jan. 20 in Providence District Court.