Robert L. Bell – Woonsocket

Robert L. Bell, 80, of Woonsocket died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Woonsocket Heath Center.

Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Joseph and Yvonne (Lemieux) Bell. He was raised in Woonsocket and lived in the city for most of his life. He also lived in San Francisco, Missouri and north of Boston for several years.

Bob was employed in the local textile industry. He also worked at the Biltmore Hotel in Providence, the Sheraton Hotels in Boston and San Francisco and the Rhode Island State Hospital in Cranston. For many years Bob was employed as a sexton at several parishes in the Diocese of Providence including St. Anthony's and Holy Cross in Providence, St. Mary’s in Cranston and St. Agatha’s in Woonsocket. He also worked at the Mugar Memorial Library at Boston University.

Bob was a patron of the arts and an art connoisseur. He amassed a significant collection numerous pieces created by a cross section of artists. Bob was talented at drawing and painting and creating flower arrangements.

A man of many passions and interests Bob was a lover of theater.

He delighted in family gatherings and loved his extended network of family and friends.

Bob was a longtime active communicant of Precious Blood parish and one of his most favorite things was singing in church. He was also a member of the American French Genealogical Society in Woonsocket.

Bob was widely traveled and had the experience of visiting a number of destinations including Europe, Africa, South America, China and all over the United States and Canada.

Bob is survived by a brother, Joseph Bell, of Woburn, Mass., and six sisters Yvette Stevens of Woonsocket, Jeanne Lunderville of South Carolina, Theresa Leblond of Maine, Aline Kenyon of Georgia, Cecile Felicio of North Smithfield and Laurette Either of Mansfield, Mass. He was the brother of the late Edward, Raymond and Robert Bell (a baby for who Bob was named) and Claire Iadevaia. He is also survived by his extended family who he loved deeply including 39 nieces and nephews and their families.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m., in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to Mass., in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Parish, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, RI. 02895.

