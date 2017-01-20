Pawtucket man accused of severely injuring cat

PAWTUCKET – A city man was arrested Thursday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend's cat and injuring it so badly that it had to be put down. Scott Baptista, 25, of 2 Benefit St. Apartment 3, was arrested and charged with malicious injury to or killing of an animal.

The Pawtucket Police Department received a complaint from Baptista’s girlfriend that he had assaulted her cat and caused severe injuries to the animal resulting in the cat having to be euthanized. Following a joint investigation by the Pawtucket Police Department and the Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Baptista will be charged with the felony and arraigned on Jan. 20 in Providence District Court.