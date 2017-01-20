Florence Twomey – Portsmouth

Florence Twomey, 92, of Portsmouth, died Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at Royal Middletown Nursing Center of Middletown, R.I.

She was the wife of the late William Earl Twomey, CWO, USN (Ret).

Born on September 13, 1924 in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Eva Vadnais. Florence was raised in Providence and married William and moved to North Smithfield, R.I. She worked as a hairdresser for many years in North Smithfield, while raising her four children. Upon retirement, they moved to Portsmouth, and enjoyed their retirement together. They enjoyed time at the beach, traveling, including trips to Spain and Hawaii, and keeping close ties to their friends in Newport and time at The Base.

Florence’s family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Forest Farm for their wonderful and loving care they gave to Nana.

She is survived by her children, William Twomey (Mary) of Seattle, Wash., Barbara Roberts (Salome) of Plymouth, Mass., and Elizabeth Halliwell (William) of Indialantic, Fla., and Michael Twomey of Santa Barbara, Calif., her grandchildren Cary Twomey, Jennifer Roberts, Daniel Roberts, Franklin Halliwell, Wesley Halliwell, and three great grandchildren, Kellan, Abbi, Lora Halliwell. She also leaves behind her niece and dear friend Joan Putnam of Warwick, R.I.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, from 8:30 to 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 9 a.m. in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at Rhode Island Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, South County Trail, Exeter, R.I.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Royal Middletown Nursing Center (Forest Farm), 193 Forest Ave, Middletown, RI 02842.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com .