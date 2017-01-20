Maurice J. (Ace) LaPrade – Florida

Maurice J. (Ace) LaPrade, 89, husband of the late Irene LaPrade, of Rockledge, Fla., passed away Dec. 24, 2016, in Melbourne. They recently celebrated their 66th anniversary.

He was born in August of 1927, the eldest son Joseph and Ida of Woonsocket, R.I. Maurice was raised in Woonsocket where he married his beloved Irene after serving his country in the Marines near the end of WWII. They lived near and dear to her parents in Woonsocket before moving to Whitinsville, Mass., in 1967. They owned and operated Ace Glass Co., first opening in downtown Whitinsville and then moving to their own building in Linwood.

Maurice and Irene shared love of family and friends, and spent their retirement years traveling to Alaska, Hawaii and Spain, etc., playing cards, and eating out with their friends in Florida and Rhode Island. They spent many years in bowling leagues in which he excelled; he won the high roller, and one year his team won the R.I. state championship. They both enjoyed their many cats and dogs

throughout their lifetime.

Maurice is survived by their two sons, Maury and his wife Donna of Northbridge, Mass., and Gary and his wife Diane of Summerville, S.C. He also leaves four grandsons and their spouses, Justin of Ohio, Jonathan of New York, Marc of Florida, and Christopher of South Carolina, and three granddaughters, Sherie, Cheryl, and Tracey, all of S.C. He is survived by seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Roland and his wife, Constance; Albert and his wife, Jill, and his brother-in-law Donald Lemieux. He is predeceased by his sisters Cecile Lemieux and MariRose Roberts.

Maurice and Irene were dedicated to each other, working together in their business, making it successful in the Blackstone Valley. Both were outgoing and loved interacting with the owners and employees of the many restaurants and establishments they frequented, as well as customers of their glass shop.

A celebration of life for Maurice and Irene will be held at All Saints Parish in Woonsocket on Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. Condolences can be made at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home of Melbourne, Fla.

www.brownliemaxwell.com