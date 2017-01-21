Raal J. Millette – Blackstone

Raal J. Millette, 91, of Blackstone, died Jan. 13, 2017, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of the late Ruth (Carr) Millette whom he married May 9, 1948. He was born in Woonsocket, and remained a lifelong Blackstone resident.

He was the owner of Millette’s Garage in Blackstone, as well as a member of the volunteer fire department of East Blackstone.

Raal is survived by a son, Raal Millette, of Blackstone; two daughters, Pam Millette of Newport, and Debra Drainville of Daytona, Fla.; as well as three grandchildren, Ara Millette, Sadina and Gretel Drainville.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Animals in Need. Checks may be mailed to: Friends of Animals in Need, 105 Narragansett St., North Kingstown, RI 02852.

