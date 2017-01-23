Gallison will plead guilty to fraud, ID theft, tax charges

PROVIDENCE – Raymond Gallison Jr., 64, a former member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives and House Finance Committee chairman from Bristol, has agreed to plead guilty to federal mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and filing false tax return charges, stated a news release Monday.

According to signed court documents, Gallison will admit to wide-ranging fraudulent and deceptive conduct to steal private money and hide his misuse of public money, and covering his tracks while doing so. He will admit to:

• The theft of funds from the estate of a dead person to whom he was appointed executor.

• Theft of funds from a special needs trust established to protect the long-term welfare of a disabled person to whom he was appointed trustee.

• Providing false information on tax documents, including vastly inflating the number of students assisted by a nonprofit organization funded by public money while failing to disclose amounts paid by that organization to him.

• And failure to pay taxes on income derived from his criminal actions.

U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin on MOnday announced the filing of a federal Information charging Gallison with four counts of mail fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of aiding the filing of a false tax document, and two counts of filing a false tax return. According to a plea agreement filed in the matter, Gallison will serve, at a minimum, two years in federal prison.

According to signed documents filed with the court, Gallison will admit that:

• As executor of an estate of an individual from Barrington who passed away in February 2012, he devised and executed various schemes to steal or transfer to his own name and bank accounts, cash, checks, stocks and real property belonging to the dead person and/or his estate, valued at $677,957.

• He fraudulently used the name and social security number of the dead person to execute a scheme to cause the liquidation of certain stocks belonging to that person.

• He caused the filing of a false tax document on behalf of Alternative Education Programming, a nonprofit organization providing educational programs to students who may need assistance with course work, and/or minority and/or disadvantaged students who may need financial or other assistance to gain an education. Gallison was listed as assistant director for the organization. The tax document listed that $77,957 in tuition and related fees and expenses were paid for 47 students from July 1, 2012, through June 30, 2013. In fact, on behalf of AEP, Gallison paid only $3,137 to assist two students during that year and paid approximately $64,575 to himself and another person in wages and consulting fees for no work undertaken on AEP’s behalf.

• As trustee for a disabled person’s special needs trust, he defrauded the trust by writing a check from the trust account for $8,900, which he deposited into an AEP account. Gallison then wrote a check for $8,800 from the AEP account to pay an outstanding bill at the Community College of Rhode Island.

• He failed to claim a total of $622,286 in income on joint IRS tax returns for tax years 2012 and 2013, and, as a result of his relevant conduct from 2012-2015, failed to pay a total of $226,332 in taxes.

The matter was investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Rhode Island Department of the Attorney General, and the Rhode Island State Police.

The case is being prosecuted in federal court by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dulce Donovan and William Ferland, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney James Baum of the Rhode Island Department of the Attorney General.