Richard E. LaRue – Cumberland

Richard E. LaRue, 85, of Cumberland, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017, at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. He was the husband of

Eileen (Owen) LaRue.

Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Edmond and Rose DeLima (Champagne) LaRue. He was a life-long resident of Cumberland.

Mr. LaRue was a United States Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He later became a mechanic for 102nd Air National Guard.

He was a communicant of St. Aidan Church. He was a member of the Shriners' Motorcade. He was also a member of the Two Wheeler Travelers. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Ronald LaRue of New York, Robert LaRue of Cumberland; his brother, Edward LaRue of Cumberland; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Richard "Tin Man" LaRue and brother

of the late Sylvia DePaulo.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday, January 27, 2017, at 9 a.m. from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass

of Christian Burial at 10AM in the St. Aidan Church. Burial will follow in the RI Veteran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.

Directions/Guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com