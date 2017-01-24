Pawtucket City Council seeks attorney

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket City Council is seeking to engage an attorney to assist the council on an occasional basis on legal interpretations. Interested lawyers should have considerable experience in governmental law, including interpretation of municipal charters and pertinent sections of the Rhode Island State Constitution.

Qualified parties should respond by submitting a letter of interest, a resume, and an initial retainer/compensation proposal to: City Council President David P. Moran c/o the City Clerk’s Office, Pawtucket City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860. Submissions must be received no later than the end of business on Wednesday, Feb. 1.