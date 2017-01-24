Pawtucket launches youth commission

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Youth Commission kicked off its work with an inaugural meeting at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s Teen Center last Saturday.

The teens were welcomed by Mayor Donald Grebien, Jim Hoyt, the club’s chief executive officer, City Councilor Mark Wildenhain, City Councilman, School Committee member Michael Araujo, Assistant Supt. Lee Rabbitt, Lisa Fonseca, parent and community school coordinator, and Stephen Larbi, club teen program director who is serving as adviser to the group.

“I’m thrilled to be kicking off the work of the city’s youth commission,” said Grebien. “It’s so important for our youth to be engaged with their community and be able to have a voice and a seat at the table. I know they will accomplish great things.”

Twenty high school students representing Shea and Tolman High Schools and the Jaqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing Arts were chosen to be youth commissioners based on their current academic and community engagement, as well as their thoughts on leadership, responsibility, integrity, community and teamwork.

Similar to North Providence next door, Pawtucket set up the commission to foster a connection between youth and city government. Participation will also provide members with an opportunity to develop leadership skills, such as public speaking, managing group dynamics with youth from various backgrounds, teaching and practicing conflict resolution, and engaging with the local community.