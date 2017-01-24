Self-advocacy workshop offered Thursday

PAWTUCKET – The Ocean State Center for Independent Living will host a Lunch and Learn Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at OSCIL’s Pawtucket office, 175 Main St.

This month’s topic is self-advocacy. Marjorie Waters and Ray Gagne from the Rhode Island Organizing Project will conduct a workshop on how to be an effective organizer and leader. Topics will include how to present your story to public officials and how to organize your peers around common concerns.

A sign language interpreter and relay conference captioning have been secured for this event.

Call 401-738-1013 to RSVP. Seating is Limited. Lunch will be served.