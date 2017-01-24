Shea keeps perfect record, holds off Tolman

Boys’ basketball team takes 10-0 record into Friday’s D-II clash vs. Narragansett

PAWTUCKET – The Shea High School gymnasium was packed to capacity last Tuesday, Jan. 17, for the boys’ basketball showdown between Shea and Tolman, and the fans got their money’s worth in watching the Raiders maintain their perfect record by topping their crosstown and Division II rivals, 66-49.

It was the game of the week in Pawtucket, and both teams put up a fight in the sauna-like atmosphere of the gymnasium known through the years as “The Cage.” The Raiders ended the game by scoring 11 straight points, but before then, neither team had the complete edge.

“I thought we played well,” Shea head coach Matt Pita said. “We got the win. Any Shea/Tolman game, you want to come out victorious.”

Thanks to an 8-0 run, the Raiders held an 18-8 advantage, but minutes later, after they extended their lead to 23-16, Shea hit a dry spell, and the Tigers came all the way back to overtake the Raiders, 25-23, thanks to a go-ahead three-pointer by Dyondre Dominguez. But the Raiders managed to tie the score at halftime, 28-28, on a bucket and free throw by freshman Erickson Bans.

“We are built to run,” Pita said. “We are built to go on runs. In the first half, we stalled for the longest time we have all year. At halftime, we said we weren’t playing our best basketball, but we were able to get the 28-28 tie.”

The lead continued to change hands in the second half, as both teams were aggressive and physical. Both teams were tied at 44-44, but when Yanique Duarte sank a pair of throws to put Shea in front, 46-44, the Raiders never relinquished their lead, but kept building on it.

“It took us 10 minutes into the second (half) to get into stride,” added Pita. “We played good defense and hit some foul shots.”

With the packed crowd close to the court and the high intensity of the rivalry game, fouls started to add up for both teams, and free throws kept the game even closer down the stretch. Three of Shea’s starting five had four fouls called on them, Abdul Ajia, Bans, and Duarte, while for Tolman, Dominguez picked up three fouls before Josh Goncalves fouled out with five.

Despite being in foul trouble, Bans led the Raiders with a game-high 24 points, while Ajia had 23 and Duarte put up 10. Two players for Tolman hit double digits in scoring, Dominguez, who had 13, and Tedrick Wilcox, who added 10, and Michael Rodrigues scored nine points.

“I’m happy,” Pita said. “We have to keep up the intensity, keep up with preparation, and keep winning. I thought we did a good job in the first half, and it’s great to start off good, but if you don’t finish well, then what’s the point?”

On Monday night, the Raiders picked up another big victory that raised their record to 10-0, as they defeated Johnston on the road, 69-67. Ajia scored 31 points, but no two points were bigger than the two he scored at the buzzer on a tip-in of a missed three-point shot.

Bans also had 14 points for the Raiders, who led by six (35-29) at the half after trailing 11-6 in the game’s opening minutes, and Malik Muhammed-Hester and Gerald Soe each added eight.

Shea has another huge game on Friday at 7 p.m. at home against also-unbeaten Narragansett, which brought a 10-0 mark into its game on Tuesday at home against Tolman.

As for the Tigers, who defeated Johnston, 82-64, last Friday at home to improve to 6-3, they will next host West Warwick on Friday at 7 p.m.