SRA girls strike late to grab victory over Smithfield

Gagan, Washington help girls’ basketball team produce third Div. I win in last four contests

SMITHFIELD – In what became a physical, high-intensity game between two girls’ basketball teams seeking their third Division I victories of the season, St. Raphael Academy received a big second-half performance from senior point guard Kasey Gagan and was able to pull out a 60-55 victory on the road against Smithfield High last Saturday night.

Gagan, who was called for her third foul with 5:40 still to play in the first half, scored 27 of her game-high 29 points in the second half to lead the Saints, but she wasn’t the only SRA player to have an excellent game. Angie Washington scored 17 points while grabbing 18 rebounds, Monet Gailoux tossed in nine points, and Sierra Gonzalez came down with eight rebounds.

“I thought the team stuck together even though Kasey was in foul trouble,” said SRA head coach Tammy Drape. “I thought Page O’Brien played well, Jailean Fonseca came in and gave us some good minutes, and Angie did a great job on the boards.”

Both the Saints and Sentinels have young teams this year that are trying to find the right formula to stay competitive in D-I. The Saints, who play in the I-Central, and the Sentinels, who are in I-North, both came into the game with 2-6 records, and both came to play last Saturday.

The Saints and Sentinels were tied at 22-22 at the half and 43-43 with just under seven minutes left in the game. Smithfield regained the lead with a basket by Martine Rizzo, and minutes later, Riley Hart stole the ball and went to Taylor Cobain for a layup to give the Sentinels a 50-47 lead.

But Gagan made it a one-point game with a basket of her own, and the ball changed hands a few times before the Saints settled it down. Gagan had the ball, went charging into the paint, and was blocked up by Hart, who was called for her fourth foul.

Smithfield head coach Bob Comella took exception to the call, received two technical fouls, and was forced to leave the game. Instead of taking just two free throws, Gagan now had the chance to shoot six. She was 5-for-6 and gave her team a 54-50 lead with 1:46 remaining.

The Sentinels tried to fight their way back, but their momentum was gone. A basket from Taylor Deming and a three-pointer by Cobain kept them in the game, but Gagan and Washington carried the Saints the rest of the way to their victory.

“We didn’t give up, and we started to run some more sets the right way,” said Drape. “Ultimately, I think our defense is what kept us in the game.”

Back in Division I after spending the last four seasons in D-II, the Saints broke out to a slow start this season, dropping their first five league games, but came into some wins recently. On Jan. 12, the Saints defeated Cranston West, 54-45, and four nights later, they topped Cumberland, 52-48.

“We are extremely young,” said Drape. “I have a lot of kids out there that aren’t used to minutes, varsity minutes, especially in Division I. Tonight, they held their heads high, and they didn’t quit, so I’m proud of that.”

The Saints headed down to Portsmouth on Tuesday for a league game against Portsmouth, which grabbed a 69-64 win over SRA in their season opener. On Friday at 7 p.m., SRA will host a non-league matchup against Mount Saint Charles Academy.