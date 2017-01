St. Teresa Senior Group plans Valentine luncheon

PAWTUCKET – St. Teresa Church Senior Group will hold a Valentine luncheon in the church hall, 358 Newport Ave, on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 12:30 p.m. Payment of $5 must be paid by Wednesday, Jan. 25.

A pajama party will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. and will include a movie and refreshments.

If school is canceled because of snow or inclement weather, the meetings are canceled.