Tim White signing books at Pawtucket Library on Thursday

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will host a talk and book signing by Tim White this Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.

White, an investigative reporter for WPRI-TV, talks about his book “The Last Good Heist: The Inside Story of The Biggest Single Payday in the Criminal History of the Northeast.” Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.

For more information, contact Tom Frawley at 401-725-3714, ext. 231, or email tfrawley@pawtucketlibrary.org .