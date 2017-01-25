Kolek becomes CHS boys' hoop team's all-time leading scorer

Senior captain scores 22 points in Clippers' 71-39 victory over North Providence

CUMBERLAND --- Brandon Kolek became the Cumberland High boys' basketball team's all-time leading scorer on Wednesday night, as the senior captain scored a game-high 22 points to lead the surging Clippers to their seventh straight win, a 71-49 victory over North Providence at the Wellness Center.

After Zhamaine Henderson scored the game's first points with an open jumper, Kolek gave the Clippers a 4-0 lead just 54 seconds into the game and broke Peter Lambert's 12-year-old scoring record of 1,477 points by taking a pass from Jackson Zancan and putting in a tough layup in traffic. Play was halted as Kolek went to the Clippers' bench to receive congratulations from his teammates and coaches, as well as a commemorative basketball with the number '1478' written on it.

As for the rest of the game, the Clippers broke out to a 14-5 lead that turned into a 41-18 command at halftime, and they led by as many as 40 (62-22) in the second half.

Zancan, a sophomore center, also ended up with 18 points, including a one-handed dunk in the second half, and teamed up with Kolek to grab 16 rebounds and block five shots. Sophomore point guard Tyler Kolek also sank five three-pointers en route to 15 points, and Nick Mollo came off the bench to lead the Cougars with 11 points.

The Clippers are now 8-2 and tied for third place in the Division II standings with Chariho. Ahead of them in the standings are undefeated Narragansett (11-0) and Shea (10-0), which will face each other on Friday night in Pawtucket. The Clippers, who will host Barrington on Friday at 7 p.m., will host Shea on Friday, Feb. 10, and visit Narragansett on Friday, Nov. 17.