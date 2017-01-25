Let’s hear it for the (LHS) boys!

After rough four-year stretch, boys’ swim team owns same 5-1 mark as girls

LINCOLN – For the past four seasons, the Lincoln High swim program has seen its girls’ team take center stage, and for good reason. Owners of a 25-7 dual-meet record in that stretch, the Lions also captured the Division II title in 2015 and placed second in last season’s league meet.

As for the boys’ team? They’ve been nothing more than an afterthought during that time, winning just a total of four meets.

But this season has told a different story. Not only has the girls’ squad broken out to a 5-1 record, but so, too, has the boys’ team. Last Wednesday, Jan. 18, both teams picked up their fifth victories by posting identical 47-44 wins over Mount Saint Charles Academy at the Woonsocket YMCA’s pool.

With both meets well in hand after eight events, both the Lincoln boys and girls swam the final three events as exhibitions, and while this practice of sportsmanship has been a common one for the girls during the past few years, it’s been somewhat of a new experience for the boys, who just two seasons ago had seven swimmers and a winless record.

“It’s amazing what a difference a year makes, or even a couple of years,” said Lincoln head coach Tom DiIorio. “Last year, we had 12 or 13 boys, and this year we have 16. And it’s amazing when you have some really good kids in there and everyone else wants to try to keep up with them. They work harder in the pool in practice because they all want to do better.”

The Lions boast plenty of experience with their only two seniors, Garrett Scahill and Daniel Lin, leading the way, and junior Ryan Fleming also having a stellar season – he won the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events in the win over Mount. Sophomores Benjamin Weggeland and Derrick Nault are also back from last year’s team, and the Lions may have struck gold with some newcomers, namely freshmen McGovern Brown and Ben Goho.

“McGovern could possibly win the backstroke at the Division III meet, and I also think he can be in the top five or six in the state (meet),” added DiIorio. “Garrett Scahill is swimming out of his head as a senior, and so is Ryan Fleming in the 200 and 500 freestyle. And (sophomore) Jack (Charboneau) is also swimming very well in the backstroke. He had some shoulder problems last year, but he’s getting over that now.”

As for the girls’ team, most of the usual suspects are back from last year’s squad, such as senior Angela Gagne, junior Natalie Westrick, and sophomores Lily Jacobson and Katie Nolan, who were big scorers in last year’s Division II and state meets. Unfortunately for Westrick, she’s missed the last two weeks with a concussion, but she is expected to return to action later this week.

“We also picked up two key swimmers, (freshmen) Anna Vygoder and Amanda Allen,” said DiIorio, who has 18 girls on his team. “We have a very good team. I was looking for an undefeated season with them, but we lost by five (points) to Rogers (on Jan. 12).”

Unfortunately for the girls, they won’t get another crack at the Division II championship next month at Roger Williams University. Instead, they will compete in the Division I meet. The boys, meanwhile, will swim in the Division III meet, where they have a good opportunity to win the team’s first title since Lincoln won the Class B championship in 2000.

“These kids saw the light at the end of the tunnel when we moved down to Division III for the divisions,” added DiIorio. “Our competition there could be one or two teams, but we’ll see.”

The Lions still have a handful of dual meets remaining on their schedule, starting with Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. meet at the YMCA Newport County pool against Middletown. The meet will be extra significant for the girls because they will be facing a team that is 7-0.