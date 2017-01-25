LHS wins $25,000 in STEAM contest

Students team up with Water Commission, move on to nationals

LINCOLN – Lincoln High School students are making a splash with their latest project, an idea that won them $25,000 in a STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art and math – contest.

A group of Paul Ruhle’s students have been teaming up with the Water Commission’s work to minimize waste by identifying ways to reuse water in irrigation systems, an initiative that placed LHS first in the state for Samsung’s “Solve for Tomorrow Contest.”

Next, the students will submit more materials for the national trial, where 51 teams will be narrowed to 10, and eventually down to three national winners that will each receive $150,000 in technology equipment for their schools and a $20,000 donation to a not-for-profit organization of their choice.

“They’re really trying to get something done that’s useful,” Ruhle said of the project.

The teacher explained that on their own time, a group of five students have worked on the project after school hours, meeting with the Water Commission to collect data to analyze and brainstorming ideas for how to tackle the water waste issue.

Water commissioners, Ruhle said, explained that usage doubles in summer months, an increase that’s likely a result of residents watering their lawns. The students, Ruhle said, are generating ideas about how much water is actually needed when irrigating lawns and ways to monitor sprinkler systems for efficiency.

The LHS teacher said he continues to be impressed by the students and their ability to problem solve. It’s something Ruhle said students have to figure out for themselves.

One of the missions of the Samsung contest, he told The Breeze, is to encourage students to identify a local problem, and garner ideas for how to address that issue.

With the water usage project, Ruhle said, “They’re kind of hitting everything head-on,” though the group is still in the beginning stages of the initiative.

With the $25,000, Ruhle said, the school will see new technology equipment. According to a release about the contest, each state’s winning school will receive an ATIV Book 9 laptop to develop a video presenting the group’s proposed solution.

The grand prizes collectively make up a total of about $2 million, and the contest is open to public high schools across the country.

It’s his hope, Ruhle said, that the students will develop solutions that work and can thus be shared with surrounding communities. But even beyond the contest timeframe, the teacher said, students have committed to investing in the project.

One student, Ruhle explained, has decided he will continue working on the plan for his exhibition project. The LHS teacher said he’s in awe by the students’ maturity and creativity, and joked that the students are “years ahead” than where he was at their age.

“They’re so invested in it,” Ruhle said of the students’ project.