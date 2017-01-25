Lincoln’s Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship takes place Sunday at LHS

LINCOLN – All boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2017 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship, which will be held on Sunday, Jan 29, at noon at Lincoln High School’s north gymnasium.

The Knights of Columbus’ Lincoln Council #4005 will again sponsor the event, with a partnership from the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

The children will compete in their respective age divisions and try to earn berths in the district and state competitions. Last year, more than 12,000 sharpshooters participated in over 3,600 local competitions.

Participants are required to furnish a proof of age and written parental consent. For entry forms or more information, contact Michael Guerra at 401-374-1487.