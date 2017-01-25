Lincoln Sports Camps starts 6-week ‘Fast-Pitch Frenzy’ softball clinic next Sunday

LINCOLN – Lincoln Sports Camps is bringing back it “Fast-Pitch Frenzy” softball clinic for girls ages 7-12 who have an interest in learning more about softball, and the sessions will begin on Sunday, Jan. 29, and run for the next five Sunday afternoons at Lincoln High’s gymnasium.

The clinic will offer fundamental instructions to more advanced instructions in the basic skill areas of the game (hitting, pitching, throwing, fielding). The clinic will be led by former Lincoln High All-Stater and Central Connecticut State University player Alyssa McCoart, as well as coaches Shelley Cavanaugh and Darren Cipriano and current members of the Lincoln High softball team.

On Jan. 29, all ages will report for one session, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Starting Feb. 5, ages 10-12 will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m., and ages 7-9 will meet from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.

The all-ages pitching sessions, which will take place on Feb. 12, 19, and 26 and March 5, will run from 4:15 to 5 p.m.

The fee for the clinic is $90 and includes instruction, clinic T-shirt and facility use. The fee for the pitching sessions is $60.

Space is limited in all sessions. To register, contact Coach Jon Bruckner at 766-2897 or register on-site next Sunday. Visit www.LincolnSportsCamps.weebly.com for more information.