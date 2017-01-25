Local women ‘rise up’

Local residents attend women's rally in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Ashli Gilles choked back tears retelling what brought her to the crowded lawn of Rhode Island’s Statehouse last Saturday.

“I could not stand idly by anymore,” Gilles said.

The Cumberland resident, (pictured above right), was one of thousands who joined the Providence women’s rally, a sister event of the Women’s March on Washington.

The event was described by its head organizer, Jill M. Smith, as a rally against “hate, intolerance, and violence.” Smith encouraged the crowd to “rise up” and use the phrase as the chant of the day. The words echoed across the lawn.

Attendees hoisted signs that read, “Women just want fun-damental rights” and, “Men of quality do not fear equality.”

Those holding the signs came from all walks of life – a Korean war veteran, small children on shoulders, women who mused “I haven’t been to a protest in 40 years.”

All came to the same event on Jan. 21, just one day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

State lawmakers, members of Congress, community activists, and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo attended to show support for the rally attendees and the cause.

For residents like Gilles, the attendance of these leaders mattered.

“I was really touched by Gov. Raimondo’s speech. She helped me feel supported, which is something you don’t always get from a politician.”

The governor’s speech was impassioned. She assured the crowd that Rhode Island would not compromise on core values.

“As your governor, I have a harder job than I did two days ago, and I am up for it,” Raimondo said.

State Rep. Aaron Regunberg of Providence also spoke, and did not mince words, describing Washington as “a coup d’état of corporate barons and bigots.”

Greeted with cheers, Regunberg said he is “looking forward to fighting alongside all of you, Rhode Island.”

Pawtucket resident and leader of the New England Chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement, Gary Dantzler, also spoke.

But Dantzler said some members of his organization were hesitant to be involved at first. Members did not want to work with a group that may propagate white feminism, a term used to describe feminism that is not inclusive of oppressed groups, he said.

“In solidarity of what’s going on, I said that we should get involved,” Dantzler said. “Let’s break the walls.”

The local event, which attracted an estimated 7,000, was peaceful.

However, while Shirley Lamba, a union organizer and nurse at the Banister House Nursing Home, in Providence, was speaking a man wandered through the crowd shouting, “Trump’s my president.” With one hand in his pocket – unnerving to members in the audience – he made his way up the steps of the statehouse to the podium Lama stood at.

He was left alone until a woman approached him and, touching his arm, coaxed him down the stairs and out of the crowd without incident.

As the pair passed, one onlooker observed, “That’s the power of women.”