Belisle picks up 999th career victory as Mount hockey coach

WOONSOCKET – Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ hockey coach Bill Belisle moved one win away from the 1,000-win milestone in his legendary coaching career on Tuesday night when the Mounties skated past Smithfield High, 6-3, at Adelard Arena.

The Mounties won’t return to action until Friday, Feb. 3, at 8:30 p.m., when they pay a visit to the Smithfield Municipal Rink for another game against the Sentinels, who lead the Division I-Cimini standings with an 8-2 record that is three points better than Mount’s 6-3-1 mark.

Mount’s next game after that is the following night at Levy Arena, where they will skate against Burrillville in an 8:30 p.m. contest. The following game is at Adelard Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., a non-league affair against Austin Prep of Reading, Mass.

The 87-year-old Belisle was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame last Nov. 30 in Philadelphia and is the winningest high school coach in the country.