Mrs. Marguerite (Peggy) Otto – Cumberland

Peggy Otto of 10 Old Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, R.I., formerly of Westfield, N.J., died on January 13, 2017, at the age of 98. She was born in Ridley Park, Pa. and lived in Hillside and Westfield, N.J., before moving to Cumberland 17 years ago. She was the daughter of the late Florence Truitt and Samuel McClure.

Mrs. Otto was a 1939 graduate of New Jersey College for Women, now Douglass College, with a B.S. degree in Science and Home Economics. She taught Home Economics at Franklin High School in Franklin, N.J. She also taught at Hillside Junior High School and at the Elizabeth Adult School.

Mrs. Otto was a 64 year member of the Presbyterian Church in Westfield, N.J., the College Women’s’ Club of Westfield, the Douglass Alumni Association, the Union County Home Economics Council, and the Family and Consumer Science Council of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. She was also active in the Boy Scouts of America serving as a Den Mother.

Mrs. Otto was also a Women’s’ certificate holder of the United States Power Squadron, an organization that provides instruction in marine skills.

She is survived by her three sons; Robert Otto and his wife, Virginia, of Wellesley Hills, Mass., David Otto of New Britain, Ct., and Richard Otto and his wife, Elaine, of Cumberland, R.I. In addition, she leaves seven grandchildren, one great-grandson, a niece, Nancy LaBahn of Strongsville, Ohio, and three great-nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Herbert Otto Jr., as well as her sister, Florence Benjamin, of Cedar Grove, N.J.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date at J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, as well as at the Presbyterian Church in Westfield, N.J. Internment will take place in the Colonial Cemetery of the Presbyterian Church in Westfield, N.J.