Youth movement at Lincoln

Seniors Balon, Brayall lead freshman-ladened wrestling team to 5-2 mark in D-II

LINCOLN – Almost every high school wrestling team in northern Rhode Island can lay claim to fielding a young squad this winter, but it would be awfully tough to find one with as much youth as Lincoln High has on its roster.

As many as nine – count ’em – freshmen have occupied the 14 weight classes in head coach Mike Tuorto’s starting lineup this season, as well as a junior newcomer to the sport and two sophomores.

But don’t shed a tear for the Lions. They still have two of the state’s top wrestlers back for their senior seasons, 182-pounder Tyler Balon and heavyweight Jack Brayall, and after splitting their tri-meet on Monday night at Cranston East, beating Exeter/West Greenwich, 60-18, but suffering a 55-24 loss to the unbeaten Thunderbolts, Lincoln owns a 5-2 record in Division II.

“I’m excited where our program is headed,” Tuorto said last Thursday night after his Lions cruised to a 78-6 victory at home over a shorthanded Moses Brown lineup. “If we can chip away another 10-win season, that would be huge, but what we’re looking to do every day is improve and get better. That’s all I can ask.”

With just a handful of returnees back from last year’s team, which went 6-10-1 despite forfeiting three or four weight classes a match, Tuorto has had to ask for a lot from a strong 9th-grade class that won the Northern Division title last year for the Lincoln Middle School team and currently makes up half of his 18-man roster.

“Most of these kids would be JV wrestlers if we had some depth, but we only have 18 kids, so we’re going to go out and we’re going to go to battle with what we have,” said Tuorto. “But I love the team we have because they work hard and they’re coachable. They’ve been great.”

The transition from middle school to high school wrestling had been somewhat rocky at the start of the season, noted Tuorto, but he noticed how far his freshmen have come since they took the mat for their first practice back in late November.

“They’re competing week in and week out, and they’re wrestling in tight matches,” added Tuorto. “At first, some of our guys were overmatched because of their experience and youth, but the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen them get better each and every time they’ve stepped on the mat.”

While you may need a roster to see who’s who in the Lions’ lineup this year, you won’t need any help recognizing Balon and Brayall, who are again having marvelous seasons. They entered this week with near-identical records (Brayall is 21-3, Balon 20-3), have placed in each tournament Lincoln has entered (and won at least one of them), and are members of the program’s exclusive 100-win club.

Balon, who placed third in last year’s RIIL Championships, is ranked second in the state behind Chariho’s Tommy Wrzesien, who took second at the state meet. All of Balon’s losses have come in tournaments to out-of-state competition.

As for Brayall, who picked up his 100th career win at the Ted Peterson Tournament in New York on Jan. 7, he’s ranked fourth among Rhode Island’s 285-pounders, with two of his losses coming in R.I. tournaments to Johnston’s Carson Kenny and Cumberland’s Aaron Wilcox.

“When you have those two guys week in and week out at tournaments, you know you’re going to be there for the duration, which is great,” noted Tuorto. “To get on the podium (at the state meet) is obviously Jack’s goal, and with Tyler, his goal has always been to be a state champion. He has the tools, and he’s been wrestling with a lot of good technique, strength, and mental toughness.”

Another wrestler back from last year who adds to the Lions’ assault in the heavier weights is junior Jebran Saqib, who wrestled at 220 last season, but moved to 195, the spot his brother, Solaimon, occupied before graduating.

“He’s a light 195-pounder,” said Tuorto. “He only weighs like 181 pounds, but in D-II, he should come out as one of the top three kids at 195. I see big things happening for him this year and next year. Between Tyler, Jack, and Jeb, we know that every time we go out to a D-II match, we can expect them to get six points, and it’s pretty much happened all season long.”

Sophomore Sam Howard, who wrestled at 106 as the Lions’ lone freshman last season, is now competing at 113, and senior Cam Lancia, a second-year wrestler, has cracked the starting lineup at 220.

A key newcomer to the program is junior Jordan Viera, who is a running back on the football team, decided to give wrestling a chance after “we kind of roped him in and said, ‘We’re going to make you a better athlete,’ “ recalled Tuorto. “He’s wrestling at 145, and he’s a great kid.”

Sophomore Isiah Oliveira, another first-year wrestler, is also the starter at 138, and junior heavyweight Thomas Wright “has shown a lot of improvement,” noted Tuorto.

As for the freshmen? Matt Morra (126) and Allen Setaro (132) may be the best of the bunch. Four other names to watch this year are Mason Lynch (106), Nick Chase (120), Andrew King (160), and Eric Chin (170), and Jack Howard (106) and Devin Jeffers (138) have also been spot starters.

“You should be hearing a lot about Matt and Allen for the next few years,” reported Tuorto. “We just want to see our younger kids get a year of experience, so next year, when we step back on the mat, we can hit the ground running and be ready to go.”

In the meantime, the Lions have a lot of wrestling to look forward to, starting with Thursday’s 7 p.m. showdown at home against undefeated Hope (7-0). Lincoln will have eight more matches after that, as well as the Lee Hansen Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Smithfield High, before setting their sights on the state tournament.

“I’m excited to see where we end up at the end of the season with our team,” said Tuorto. “With our final record, at the freshmen states, the JV states, and the varsity states, and to see Tyler and Jack, in their senior years, go for it all. It would be amazing to have both of them reach the finals.”