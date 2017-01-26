Lincoln School Committee approves $54 million budget with 5-2 vote

LINCOLN – School Committee members approved an approximate $54 million operating budget in a 5-2 vote Tuesday night, after cutting about $1 million from Supt. Georgia Fortunato’s proposed spending plan.

The $53, 723,742 budget is a $976,881 increase compared to the $52,746,861 approved at the Financial Town Meeting last May. The increase is coming in state aid dollars with local taxpayers asked to level-fund their support of last year.

The board later unanimously approved Fortunato’s capital budget request of roughly $901,000, which includes roof work, security and HVAC upgrades, asbestos abatement and emergency lighting replacements.

Kristine Donabedian, chairwoman, Joseph Goho, vice chairman, Mary Anne Roll, Staci Rapko-Bruckner and John Picozzi voted in favor of the $53 million operating budget, with Julie Zito and John LaFleur voting nay.

Donabedian explained that budget subcommittee members cut a number of items from Fortunato’s request, noting that this year, the group conducted an “in-depth review” and examined contract details and salary schedules, among other items.

